Minneapolis dropping duplicate effort to replace police

5:18 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three Minneapolis City Council members who were trying to advance a proposal to replace the police force with a new agency are dropping that effort after a similar citizen-led approach made it onto the November ballot. The council members formally withdrew the proposal they drafted. They cited possible confusion for voters between the council members’ ballot question and a similar proposal put forth by a local political group. The efforts were moving ahead simultaneously after a similar attempt to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death was blocked last year.

Associated Press

