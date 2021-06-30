Mariners’ Santiago suspended 10 games for foreign substance

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago has become the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball’s crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances. He was given a 10-game suspension and fined an undisclosed amount. MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations announced the penalty two days after Santiago was ejected from a game at the Chicago White Sox. Santiago said the sticky substance the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat. He appealed and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided. A 33-year-old left-hander, Santiago is in his 10th major league season, his first with the Mariners.