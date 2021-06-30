Los Angeles considers stricter limits on homeless camping

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles’ City Council is poised to clamp down on homeless encampments, making it illegal to pitch tents on some sidewalks, beneath overpasses and near parks. The measure being considered Thursday is billed as a humane way to get people off streets and restore access to public spaces. It wouldn’t be enforced until someone has turned down shelter. It would severely limit the number of places where homeless encampments have grown and become a common sight across the city. A homeless advocate says the measure is written so broadly it will be impossible for people on the street to comply.