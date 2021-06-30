July starts the same as June: HOT

The final day of one of our hottest June months on record. Our average temperature over the month is 73 degrees (so far) which ties for the 4th hottest June ever.

While the first two days of July will be pleasant, the heat comes back in a big way by the weekend, which will be reminiscent of the start of June.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Dew points will be in the low to mid 60s keeping it sticky and uncomfortable. Winds will be relatively light as high pressure moves across the area.

Thursday and Friday will both be pleasant and a little cooler. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. Dew points will fade out for the first two days of July before we surge back into the oppressive category on our muggy meter.

Rain and thunderstorm chances hold off through the holiday weekend, with a better chance for scattered storms to start next week. It's going to be a good weekend to be out on the lake.