July 4, Juneteenth and the meaning of national holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — We set our calendars around national holidays — from December 25 for Christmas to July 4 for Independence Day, and, starting this year, June 19 for Juneteenth. But national holidays, even for the country’s founding, didn’t start until the United States was nearly 100 years old. They reflect how the country has evolved from an affiliation of states with a relatively small federal government to a more centralized nation. And they also reflect the evolution of the country’s beliefs, whether on civil rights or on the legacy of Christopher Columbus.