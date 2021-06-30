Judge who charged 3 marshals with contempt drops out of case

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A federal judge in South Dakota who charged three members of the U.S. Marshals Service with contempt of court over a COVID-19 vaccination dispute has removed himself from the case after assigning an in-state attorney to prosecute. The chain of events began when state and federal prosecutors declined to handle the case. A retired attorney whom Judge Charles Kornmann tried to appoint opted out over debate on whether he needed to restart his practice. Kornmann then assigned Thomas Fritz, of Rapid City. Three supervisory marshals are accused of allowing a deputy marshal to leave the courthouse in Aberdeen after refusing to tell the judge whether she had been vaccinated against COVID-19.