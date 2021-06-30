Iran oil workers strike for better wages as economy suffers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Thousands of workers in Iran’s vast oil industry have gone on strike over the past week to press demands for better wages and conditions at oil facilities. The strike is highlighting economic pressures on the oil-rich country as it struggles to secure sanctions relief. Images have spread for days across social media, showing construction workers at 60 oil and petrochemical installations, largely in the country’s south, walking off their jobs in protest. Iran’s president Wednesday pledged to address workers’ grievances. Iran’s oil sector, the lifeblood of its economy, has been devastated by the impact of American sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear program. The pandemic has added to the economic woes of ordinary Iranians.