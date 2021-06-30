Indonesia holds mass vaccination to scale up virus fight

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of Indonesians lined up at a sports stadium to get a COVID-19 vaccine dose in a mass, one-day event that’s part of a push to dramatically scale up the nation’s virus fight as hospitals fill with sick patients. Earlier this week, the Red Cross warned that the surging number of infections had put Indonesia “on the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe,” and it urgently needed to increase medical care, testing and vaccinations. Local authorities in Bekasi aimed to vaccine 25,000 people in one day at the stadium on the outskirts of Jakarta. Thursday’s event was part of efforts to give out 1 million doses per day in July and 2 million in August.