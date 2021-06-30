How to protect your pet this holiday weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As people begin to prepare for the holiday weekend, so are animal shelters.

According to staff at the Dunn County Humane Society, fireworks and loud noises during fourth of July festivities can cause stress and fear in animals, which may cause pets to get loose and run away.

Shelters typically see an increase in animals coming in after the festivities have passed.

To protect your pets, the humane society says to take precautions-- like taking your pet for a walk ahead of time to bring their stress levels down.

"Make sure they have a safe spot inside, maybe shut the curtains, drapes, maybe some white noise to kind of muffle out the loud fireworks, you can give them treats and toys, loves and snuggles," continued Lynette Bryant-Thompson, shelter manager of the Dunn County Humane Society, "Make sure that your microchip and your pet tags are up to date with your current information."

]If your pet is on anxiety medication, the humane society recommends that you make sure it is refilled.

If you see a stray animal, you can bring it to the humane society.

If you feel unsafe handling the lost animal, call police.