How to keep pests out of your home this summer

(WQOW) - Around this time of year, many pests might be trying to get into your home, and local experts are sharing how you can keep them out.

Supervisor Billy McKnight with Plunkett's Pest Control in Eau Claire said it's common for flies, ants, spiders and rodents to get into people's homes in the summer.

To help keep them out, McKnight said keep trees and shrubs 18 inches to two feet away from your home. Insects and other critters can use shrubbery to climb up the siding and get into your home.

If you have central air, check the caulking around the pipes outside. If the caulking is worn down or missing, you can re-caulk with an insulating foam sealant or fill gaps with steel wool or copper mesh wool.

"A rodent can typically go in an area about the size of a dime, so you want to make sure that anything around that size is plugged or filled," McKnight said. "For insects, sometimes you can change the size of screen. If you're not using the lights, turn them off because they're drawn to the lights."

Plunkett's officials also said to make sure there's no gap between the seal of your garage and the ground.

To keep flies and ants out, it's also good to get rid of old food right away and not leave it sitting out.

McKnight says Plunkett's has been around for 105 years and has a lot of experienced technicians who deal with these kinds of pests.