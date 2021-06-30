How people with PTSD can cope with 4th of July fireworks

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Fourth of July is days away, and people are bound to celebrate our country's freedom with a bang. However, fireworks could pose a problem for veterans.

Experts say combat veterans could experience PTSD during the holiday because of the explosions, saying the noise can remind them of stressful situations they were in.

Timothy Volbrecht, a Prevea behavioral health counselor in Chippewa Falls, says fireworks can set off a fight or flight response in anyone who was exposed to gun violence.

PTSD symptoms can range from blank staring, being withdrawn, to startled reactions.

But, there are ways people can prepare themselves.

"Use something like noise-canceling headphones. They can have an outing out of town away from where they know the fireworks are going to be happening like Carson Park or Altoona," Volbrecht said. "Veterans can get signs that can be put in their yard that say Please respect. Combat veteran lives here."

Experts add you can talk with your neighbors and ask what time frame they're doing fireworks so you can plan accordingly. They also suggest downloading apps like "PTSD Coach" or "Virtual Hope Box."