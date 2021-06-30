Hot and humid holiday weekend ahead

After receiving beneficial rain this week, Western Wisconsin has dried out, and that trend will continue into the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

Highs today were in the mid 80s, and there wasn't much humidity, either. The sky will be clear tonight with temperatures in the low 60s. With calm wind, clear sky, and enough moisture, patchy fog is possible.

A mostly sunny sky will follow up on Thursday with high temperatures in the low 80s. The first few days of July look great, but temps will heat up through the holiday weekend.

Expect weekend high temperatures to soar into the low 90s. Sunday will be the hottest day with highs in the mid 90s. Humidity will begin to return Saturday, but will be highest Sunday into Monday ahead of rain and storm chances that return on Monday with the highs still near 90.

Storm chances continue on Tuesday where the temps and humidity begin to fall.

A slight chance for showers and storms continues through at least midweek.