Hobbs Ice Center to undergo $3.2M in renovations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Included in the City of Eau Claire's proposed capital improvement plan, over $3.2 million will go toward Hobbs Municipal Ice Center, with six new projects taking place over the next four years.

The first is the recurring cost of replacing the center's eight water heaters, which needs to happen every 12 years. This will cost $100,000.

The second is replacing the carpet in the Hobbs' main lobby. This project was approved last year and delayed due to the pandemic. The carpet replacement will cost $77,000.

Next, is another previously approved but delayed project. $99,000 will be put toward painting the O'Brien Rink support beams to match the rest of the rink.

Jumping up in costs now, $428,000 will fund a full lighting replacement in the center; switching out existing fluorescents with LEDs instead, to lower electricity usage.

The largest cost comes from is an expansion of the rink, connecting the Akervik and O'Brien rinks with a resurfacer garage. This will cost $2.2 million.

The dasher boards and combined refrigeration system for both rinks will also be replaced.