Highlights of Republican-authored Wisconsin state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin legislators are poised to take their final votes on the 2021-23 state budget. The Senate began debating the spending plan Wednesday afternoon, with a final vote expected late in the evening. The Assembly passed the budget late Tuesday night. Senate approval would send the document to Gov. Tony Evers, who can use his partial veto powers to reshape the plan or kill it outright. The governor has six days excluding Sundays to act once the Legislature sends the budget to his desk.