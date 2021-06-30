Health worsens of minority Polish leader in Belarus prison

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An official in Poland says that the health of a Polish minority leader being held in a Belarus prison has deteriorated. The official adds that authorities are not allowing Andzelika Borys to leave for Poland. Borys is among five members of a Polish minority organization imprisoned this year. The organization opposes authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. The official said Wednesday that Borys’ symptoms from her previous health condition had worsened and that she had developed serious dental problems. Tensions between Belarus and Poland have risen this year, with Poland backing sanctions against Lukashenko’s regime.