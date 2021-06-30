‘Halloween’ comes to Venice as Curtis gets lifetime award

ROME (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is awarding its lifetime achievement award this year to Jamie Lee Curtis. The American actor is best known for her decadeslong run in the “Halloween” slasher franchise. Curtis will pick up the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement on Sept. 8. That night, the latest installment, “Halloween Kills,” will be screened on Venice’s Lido out of competition. The world’s oldest film festival runs Sept. 1-11 and will feature the world premiere of “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the sci-fi bestseller. Recent winners of the lifetime Golden Lion include Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodovar and Vanessa Redgrave.