Great Brexit sausage fight goes into freezer for 3 months

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United Kingdom have agreed not to let a fight over the transport of chilled meats from Britain to Northern Ireland sputter out of control for the moment and further damage already fraught relations between the two. They instead delayed for three months some post-Brexit trade checks that were to go into effect on Thursday, including those on British sausages. That gives London extra leeway to adapt to the commitments it made. British Cabinet Minister David Frost said Wednesday that “we are pleased we have been able to agree a sensible extension on chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.”