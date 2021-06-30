German unemployment drops as COVID infections decline

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s unemployment rate declined to 5.7% in June as Europe’s biggest economy benefits from a sharp decline in coronavirus infections. The Federal Labor Agency said Wednesday that the unadjusted jobless rate, the headline figure in Germany, dropped from 5.9% in May. The total number of people registered as unemployed stood at 2.61 million — 73,000 fewer than the previous month and 239,000 fewer than a year earlier. In seasonally adjusted terms, the unemployment rate remained at 5.9%, but there was a better-than-expected month-on-month decline of 38,000 in the number of people counted as jobless.