Giolito fires back at Donaldson, White Sox beat Twins 7-6

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito lobbed an expletive-laced response in Josh Donaldson’s direction after the slugger appeared to yell “Not sticky anymore,” after a first-inning homer, overshadowing Gavin Sheets’ successful debut for the White Sox in a 7-6 victory over the Twins. Giolito says Donaldson is “a (expletive) pest and calls the display “kind of a classless move.” Donaldson did not speak with the media after the Twins’ loss. Giolito pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball in his first win in a month. Sheets had two hits and two RBIs to help Chicago increase its AL Central lead to 2 1/2 games over Cleveland.