Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Taos, N.M. (WQOW) - Donald Rumsfeld, who served as Defense secretary under two presidents, has died at the age of 88.

That is according to a statement from his family.

Rumsfeld was Defense secretary under Gerald Ford from 1975-1977 and from 2001-2006 under George W. Bush.

"It is with deep sadness we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico," his family said in a statement.

His legacy will forever be linked with the Iraq War, which started while he was in office.

