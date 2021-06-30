Economist: $2.5B to abate opioid crisis in WVa community

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A forensic economist has testified that a 15-year plan to abate the opioid crisis in a West Virginia community will cost local officials $2.5 billion. The Herald-Dispatch reports that George Barrett testified Tuesday that Cabell County and the city of Huntington would need to spend $144 million to implement the plan and the annual cost would rise to $197 million by the 15th year. The testimony came in the seventh week of a landmark civil trial against three large opioid distributors accused of flooding the area with opioids over eight years. The companies blame federal authorities and poor communications. Defense lawyers said Barrett’s estimates were overinflated and questioned his qualifications.