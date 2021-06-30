Dodgeville defeats Prescott in D3 championship

Green Bay (WQOW)- Cora Storkson drove in the go ahead run to lift the Dodgeville Dodgers over the Prescott Cardinals in the WIAA D3 state softball championship game held at King Park on Tuesday.

Runs started to come on the board for Dodgeville in the bottom of the second inning. The first run was an RBI single from Carley Wolf. Lead-off hitter Grace Graber followed with a double to left center and Dodgeville took an early 3-0 lead.

That lead wouldn't last very long, as Prescott came right back and got three runs of its own in the very next inning. Ariana Temmers hit a single to center field, driving in a run. Isabelle Lenz also hit an RBI single. An error from Dodgeville brought in the third run.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the fifth when Storkson hit a single up the middle. The Dodgers would add another run in the sixth inning.

Dodgeville out-hit the Cardinals 12-4, and that would be the deciding factor as the Dodgers went on to win 5-3 and become your 2021 D3 state softball champions.

To see more stats from the game, click here.

In the semifinals, Prescott defeated Peshtigo 1-0 behind a strong pitching performance from Taylor Graf.