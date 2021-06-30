Chippewa County man killed in motorcycle crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A 54-year-old man from the town of Lafayette was killed on Wednesday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle in Chippewa County.

It happened on 197th Street in the town of Lafayette at 12:19 p.m. That's the same road as the fire department and town hall.

According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, a witness said the man was driving fast when he lost control of his motorcycle, went into the ditch and rolled several times. Authorities arrived and found him dead.

Kowalczyk said speed is a factor in the crash. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Kowalczyk said the name will be released once family is notified.