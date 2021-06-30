California mother charged with murdering her 3 children

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An East Los Angeles woman has been charged with killing her three children, including a baby, earlier this week. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Sandra Chico is expected to appear in court Wednesday to be arraigned on three counts each of murder and assault on a child causing death. The children were found dead in a bedroom of their home Monday, with no obvious signs of trauma. Chico was initially detained, and authorities then announced her arrest on Tuesday. It’s not known if she has an attorney. The children were ages 4, 3 and 1 month.