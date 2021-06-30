Brewers sweep Cubs after scoring 15 unanswered runs

Milwaukee (WQOW)- Hope was almost gone for Milwaukee to sweep the series against Chicago. However, Luis Urías and Willy Adames led an offensive tear helping the Brewers score 15 unanswered runs.

Brewers rookie pitcher Aaron Ashby, in his debut game, allowed 7 runs in less than one inning of work as the Cubs built a commanding 7-0 lead.

Urías hit two home runs. The first was in the bottom of the second inning to left field, bringing the score to 7-3. The blast helped kickstart the epic Brewers comeback as they scored 5 runs in the frame.

Adames hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning, bringing the score to 14-7. Milwaukee scored eight times in the fourth frame.

Urías also put the cherry on top in the bottom of the sixth inning with a shot over the center field wall. Milwaukee won the game 15-7.

The Brewers look to continue their hot streak against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.