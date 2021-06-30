Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed three separate laws that dismantle part of the Trump era. The laws overturn recent regulations. One blocks payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates. The second restricts climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling. And the third ends rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. Before signing them into law on Wednesday Biden said: “Each of these rules reflects a return to common sense and a commitment to the common good.”