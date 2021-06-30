Baldwin-Woodville softball advances to D2 title game

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Morgan Smetana struck out 18 batters and Marney Roemhild drove in two runs to lead the Baldwin-Woodville High School softball team past Marinette High School, 4-1, in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals.

The Blackhawks will battle Catholic Memorial at 6:00 p.m. in the championship game at King Park on the UW-Green Bay campus.

Marinette scored first, but Baldwin-Woodville took control with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Ashley Fuffer singled to score Jordyn Letter. Roemhild later singled and Smetana doubled with two outs.

In the fourth inning, Roemhild drove in Fuffer with a sacrifice fly.

Smetana recorded 15 of her 18 strikeouts in the first five innings.