As it turns 100, China’s ruling party grooms new faithful

JINGGANGSHAN, China (AP) — As it celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding, China’s ruling Communist Party is using a network of hundreds of schools to train a new generation of members and extend its control over a changing society. Members who hope for leadership posts study an idealized version of the party’s early fervor before revolutionary leader Mao Zedong’s guerrillas fought their way to national power in 1949. They visit historic battle sites and recite poems by Mao. The party trainees can look forward to faster promotions at state companies and government offices in exchange for their loyalty.