Another mild algae bloom forecast for Lake Erie this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Researchers are expecting another mild algae outbreak on Lake Erie this summer. They expect it to be the first time in more than a decade that the lake will see back-to-back years of mild algae blooms. That’s the good news. But scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say it doesn’t mean the shallowest of the Great Lakes is turning the corner just yet. The rosy outlook this year is mainly due to a lack of heavy rains this spring. Ohio’s leaders have been under pressure to combat the blooms since algae toxins in 2014 left more than 400,000 people unable to drink their tap water.