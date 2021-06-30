Alaska lawmaker shares post comparing media to Nazis

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska state legislator shared on social media a post that likened members of the media and medical professionals who provide information about COVID-19 vaccines to Nazis who were executed for war crimes. But the Soldotna Republican says he meant “nothing” by it. Rep. Ron Gillham told the Peninsula Clarion it was “one of those things that comes around, and you just send it around.” Gillham was elected in November to a House seat that had been held by Republican Gary Knopp, who died in a plane crash last summer. Gillham told Alaska Public Media earlier this year he would not get a COVID-19 vaccine.