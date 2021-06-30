Airplane and pilot missing after leaving Curtiss en route to New Richmond

CLARK COUNTY, Wis (WQOW) - A pilot and the plane he was flying are missing and you are being asked to keep an eye open for it on your property.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the pilot left Curtiss at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30 and was supposed to land near New Richmond. However, he never landed.

The sheriff's office is asking land owners to check your property for the missing plane and pilot.

The plane has stainless wings and a white fuselage. It is possible the plane is anywhere, but landowners between Curtiss to Marshfield and Curtiss to New Richmond are asked to be particularly vigilant.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Clark County Dispatch at 715-743-3157.