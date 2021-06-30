Skip to Content

Airplane and pilot missing after leaving Curtiss en route to New Richmond

5:02 pm Local NewsTop Stories
MGN_1280x720_90918B00-CIJGY
Note: This is a file photo and not the actual plane.

CLARK COUNTY, Wis (WQOW) - A pilot and the plane he was flying are missing and you are being asked to keep an eye open for it on your property.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the pilot left Curtiss at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30 and was supposed to land near New Richmond. However, he never landed.

The sheriff's office is asking land owners to check your property for the missing plane and pilot.

The plane has stainless wings and a white fuselage. It is possible the plane is anywhere, but landowners between Curtiss to Marshfield and Curtiss to New Richmond are asked to be particularly vigilant.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Clark County Dispatch at 715-743-3157.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

More Stories

Skip to content