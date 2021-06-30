6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities say six men from the Twin Cities area have been arrested for allegedly distributing thousands of pounds of marijuana shipped from California. Douglas Finch, Danny Gehl Jr., David Gehl, Frank Kittleson, Patric Maykoski and Daniel Thomas are charged with conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana. Court documents say the operation began in 2016. Authorities say the men loaded the marijuana on crates in a North Highlands, California warehouse and ship them by delivery truck to Minnesota. The men have not yet been asked to enter pleas.