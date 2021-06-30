1M Wisconsinites expected to be on the roads this weekend

(WQOW) - Plan to share the road if you're packing up the car this holiday weekend, as experts predict travel volumes to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels.

According to AAA, nearly 1 million Wisconsinites are expected to hit the highway this holiday weekend, as most travelers are opting for road travel rather than flights due to COVID-19 restrictions.

AAA officials say it is the second-largest travel volume on record.

It's a 26 percent increase from the 2020 holiday weekend. That's why Wisconsin State Patrol is asking drivers to be safe and alert.

"If you're going to be driving, be sure that you're buckling up, you're watching your speed, that you're eliminating any distractions and you're staying alert while you drive," said Al Christian with the State Patrol. "Most of the violations that we have that cause crashes is your inattentive driving, whether it be messing with the radio or you're texting."

Drivers can also expect to see the highest holiday gas prices since 2014 when they travel this weekend.

According to one transportation analytics company, the worst times to travel vary between early afternoon and the early evening. Experts say traffic will be at its peak on Friday and Sunday and because Monday is a federal holiday, experts recommend you hit the road before 1 p.m.