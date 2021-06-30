$1M Powerball ticket sold in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Time to check your numbers! Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Altoona just got a whole lot richer.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the $1 million ticket sold at Kwik Trip on Spooner Avenue in Altoona matched all winning numbers except the Powerball during Saturday's drawing.

The matching numbers were 8, 31, 39, 43 and 60. The Powerball was 17.

It is the second $1 million winner in Wisconsin this year. That other winning ticket was also sold at a Kwik Trip, but up in Superior.

Kwik Trip will get $20,000 for selling this ticket.