You too can reap the tax advantages of a Roth IRA

ProPublica recently uncovered that billionaire and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds his PayPal shares in a Roth IRA, which could allow him to avoid taxes on the investment’s growth over the long-term. While the ultrawealthy like Thiel certainly have access to vehicles and tax strategies most of us don’t, a Roth IRA is actually designed to help the typical American household avoid or minimize taxes, too — not just the ultrawealthy. The account is especially powerful if you use it to hold high-growth assets like certain stocks, open it early in your career and max it out each year.