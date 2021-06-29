Witness: Dad didn’t seem interested in missing son search

DENVER (AP) — A former Colorado deputy fire chief who helped search for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared nearly a decade ago says the boy’s father didn’t seem interested in the search. The deputy fire chief testified Monday during the trial of Mark Redwine, who is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of his son, Dylan. When searchers arrived at Redwine’s home outside the small city of Durango, he said Redwine appeared laid back and nonchalant. The boy’s body was found a few miles from his father’s house in 2013. Redwine’s public defenders have suggested he was asked to keep his distance to let search crews work.