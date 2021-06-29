Wisconsin health officials see rise in non-COVID-19 respiratory illnesses

(WKOW) -- State health officials say they are seeing an alarming increase in non-COVID-19 respiratory illnesses.

Specifically, Wisconsin's Department of Health Services said Monday it is seeing a rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), parainfluenza, and seasonal coronaviruses. The illnesses can cause fever, cough and runny nose. In young children, older adults and people with underlying medical conditions, they can also cause severe pneumonia.

DHS Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist Tom Haupt says it is unusual to see these illnesses at this time of the year.

"Why are we worrying about them so much this year? Part of it as again because they're coming in off season," said Haupt.

DHS also noted an increase in hospitalizations for these respiratory illnesses, especially among children.

"We're also seeing especially with a parent influenza viruses, some extremely ill children, very high fevers, people or children who are actually being admitted to the intensive care unit," Haupt continued.

Health officials say they have yet to see any outbreaks at long-term care facilities or daycares. They note it is important for people who have symptoms to stay home to prevent the potential spread of illness, especially in summer camps, child care programs and other settings where close contact is likely.

Actions that prevent the spread of COVID-19 can also prevent the spread of other respiratory illnesses. DHS officials say you should wash you hands often with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home when you are sick.