UN says it’s `imperative’ Mali holds elections next February

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution extending the U.N. peacekeeping mission in crisis-wracked Mali and says it’s “imperative” that the country’s military government holds presidential and legislative elections on schedule next February. Tuesday’s resolution maintains the peacekeeping force size but asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to make a recommendation on a possible increase by July 15 “in light of the growing level of insecurity and physical violence against the civilian populations in central Mali.” The country has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising prompted mutinous soldiers to overthrow the president, and experienced its latest coup in August.