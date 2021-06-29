Ukrainian parliament approves key judicial reform bill

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian lawmakers have approved a much-anticipated judicial reform, a move long sought by the West. The Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, voted Tuesday to endorse a bill that sets up an independent panel to appoint judges. It includes a provision that gives international experts a decisive voice in selecting the nominees. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the bill’s approval and promised to quickly sign it into law. He emphasized that the High Qualification Commission to be created to appoint judges under the legislation would be formed in a way that would exclude any candidates tainted by corruption. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the bill’s approval and promised to quickly sign it into law.