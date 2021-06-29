Two people accused of breaking into Eau Claire golf course are charged

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Two suspects from last week's attempted burglary at an Eau Claire golf course are now charged.

Tayler Frank, 28, and Nicholas Mason, 31, both from St. Paul, are charged with burglary of a building.

Because both of them have previously been convicted of felonies in Minnesota, if convicted, they could face additional time behind bars.

It was June 23, police say three people tried to steal an ATM from the Princeton Valley Golf Course. Owners thwarted their attempt.

A third suspect, identified as Ryan Munson, is still being sought by police.

Anyone with information about Munson's whereabouts is asked to contact the communication center’s non-emergency number at 715-839-4972. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477.

Frank and Mason are both due in court on June 29 at 2 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.