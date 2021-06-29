Skip to Content

Toddler killed after being struck by train in Taylor County

New
9:10 pm Top Stories

VILLAGE OF LUBLIN (WQOW) - A toddler was killed in Taylor County Tuesday evening, after being struck by a train.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just after 5 p.m. in the Village of Lublin. Authorities report the 2-year-old appeared to be unattended at the time of the incident.

In a preliminary investigation, it was reported that the Canadian National Railroad train conductor noticed the toddler running on the side of the tracks moments before the child was hit. The conductor attempted to stop the train, but was unable to.

The incident remains under investigation.

Author Profile Photo

Shannon Hoyt

Shannon Hoyt started out as an intern in August 2017, moving to a full-time multi-media journalist and weekend anchor before becoming Daybreak anchor and now our 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor.

More Stories

Skip to content