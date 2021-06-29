Toddler killed after being struck by train in Taylor County

VILLAGE OF LUBLIN (WQOW) - A toddler was killed in Taylor County Tuesday evening, after being struck by a train.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just after 5 p.m. in the Village of Lublin. Authorities report the 2-year-old appeared to be unattended at the time of the incident.

In a preliminary investigation, it was reported that the Canadian National Railroad train conductor noticed the toddler running on the side of the tracks moments before the child was hit. The conductor attempted to stop the train, but was unable to.

The incident remains under investigation.