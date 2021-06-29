Today’s storms brought beneficial rain to some

After a stormy few days in the Chippewa Valley, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Some of the storms that formed today were strong, but not quite strong enough to turn severe in our area. Throughout this stormy Tuesday, the south side Eau Claire measured 0.20" of rainfall as of 4pm, with Eau Claire Airport slightly higher at 0.31".

Some storms are still forming and passing by, but begin clearing out later in the night. This will lead into Wednesday morning with a partly cloudy to a mostly clear sky. Wednesday will be nice, but there is a very slight chance that pop-up showers or storms can show up in the area- just not enough of a chance to even register as "slight" in our forecast. Winds will be light tonight and a temperatures in the low 60s. The dewpoint will be high, almost reaching the low temp, making a very humid night and also bringing a chance for patchy fog.

Thursday follows suit and will be mostly sunny and a high in the low 80s, making for a good start to July.

The weekend is looking better than it was yesterday with more partly cloudy days and temperatures getting quite hot with both days this weekend approaching the 90s.

The Fourth of July will be partly cloudy with just slight chances of showers and thunderstorms. Chances of showers and storms increase Monday as the humidity also rises.