Skip to Content

Taurasi will stand alone in 9,000-point club for some time

New
1:21 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — It may be a long time before anyone joins Diana Taurasi in the 9,000-point club. The Phoenix Mercury star became the first WNBA player to reach the milestone in a triumphant return from a fractured sternum injury that sidelined her for five weeks. The next closest active player is former teammate Candice Dupree, who is over 2,000 points behind the 39-year-old Taurasi. The Mercury also got a much-needed win and currently sit in seventh in the AP power poll this week as Las Vegas moved back into the top spot.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content