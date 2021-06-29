Special Weather Statement until TUE 2:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Eau Claire County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN EAU CLAIRE

COUNTY…

At 139 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located NEAR Price, or 22

miles west of Neillsville, moving east at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm along with

frequent lightning.

Locations impacted include…

Augusta and Fairchild.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.