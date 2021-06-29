Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 4:29PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 429 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Galesville, or

12 miles southeast of Arcadia, moving east at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Holmen, Galesville, North Bend, County Roads M And W, Peacock Hill,

Mindoro, Camp Decorah, New Amsterdam, Stevenstown, Frenchville,

Council Bay and Camp Ehawee.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.