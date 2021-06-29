Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 1:31PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 1:31PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 129 PM CDT, radar indicated a line of thunderstorms from near
Alma to Medford, moving east at 50 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms along with
frequent lightning. If you have outdoor plans over the next several
hours, have an option to move indoors or a good shelter.
Locations impacted include…
Neillsville, Whitehall, Osseo, Thorp, Independence, Loyal, Strum,
Greenwood, Owen, Price, Humbird, Hatfield, Longwood, Eleva,
Northfield and Merrillan.