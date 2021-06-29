South Carolina gives initial OK to $6M prison riot deal

South Carolina officials have given initial approval to a $6 million settlement to resolve dozens of prisoner lawsuits the Department of Corrections is facing following a deadly prison riot that killed seven inmates. With one abstention, the State Fiscal Accountability Authority voted Tuesday to approve the deal. The settlement works toward resolving a total of 81 lawsuits filed by or for inmates against the Department of Corrections. The 2018 riot raged for more than seven hours at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. Officials have said that the violence was the worst U.S. prison riot in 25 years.