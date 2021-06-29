Side button feature on iPhones leading to accidental 911 calls

(WQOW) - A button that you'd normally press to turn your cellphone on and off could accidentally be making 911 calls.

On many iPhones, if you quickly press the side button five times, it can automatically call 911 for you.

Sometimes it's because your child is playing with your phone, or maybe you think you're clicking the volume button.

Altoona police say so far this year, their officers have investigated 44 hang-up 911 calls.

In the first half of January 2020 alone, Eau Claire County Dispatch investigated 121 hang-up calls.

Officer Timothy Peterson said if you accidentally call the emergency line, the best thing you can do is stay on the phone and explain it was an accidental call.

If dispatchers cannot get a hold of you, they will send an officer out to investigate.

"I don't ever want to assume that it was an accidental dial that it was a kid playing with a phone, or anything like that," Peterson said. "We're going to go make sure that everything's OK. I've personally investigated quite a few 911 hang-up calls where you go investigate it and find out there actually is an emergency or there was an emergency and now things have calmed down."

If you'd like to turn off the 911 shortcut on your iPhone, tap on settings, then scroll down and tap on "Emergency SOS."

Make sure the "call with side button" feature is toggled off.

Peterson says whether you have an Android or Apple device, make sure you understand how it works, especially when it comes to making emergency calls.

Peterson also said many smartphones are still able to make 911 calls even if service is disconnected, so you might want to remove the battery if you're letting your child use an old phone as a toy.