Rental hike a result of inventory not meeting demand, experts say

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Rental rates are increasing, and experts say housing inventory is not meeting demand.

According to Eau Claire rental statistics, the median price for a 2-bedroom apartment in Eau Claire is currently $895, an 8% increase from 2020.

Experts said the high-cost of building and maintenance materials plus the shortage of available housing is causing builders and landlords to pass costs onto tenants by increasing the rent.

"We have more units full than we can acceptably absorb in our market, that just puts a squeeze on things and it elevates prices, and I've had a lot of renters telling me that prices are growing much faster than they are getting an increase in wages," said Judi Moseley, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Brenizer, and a member of the Eau Claire Housing Opportunities Commission.

Moseley said people working lower-wage jobs are being squeezed out of the housing market, an issue the housing commission plans on fixing by incentivizing builders and developers to create housing feasible for different income levels.