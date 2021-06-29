President Biden in La Crosse: Here is his schedule for the day

La Crosse, Wis. (WQOW) - President Joe Biden is going to be in La Crosse on Tuesday touting his administration's infrastructure plan.

All times below are Central Daylight Time.

At 9 a.m., the president will leave the White House and travel to Joint Base Andrews. At 9:20 a.m., Air Force One will leave Joint Base Andrews en route to La Crosse.

Biden is expected to land at the La Crosse Regional Airport at 11:20 a.m. At 12:30 p.m. he will tour the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility.

At 1 p.m. Biden will give remarks at the transit utility highlighting the infrastructure plan.

He is scheduled to leave La Crosse at 2:45 p.m. and arrive back in Washington at 4:45 CDT.